On PocketGamer.fun this week: Compelling narratives, tense tussles, and Lovebrush Chronicles

Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website last week called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.

So, if you're looking for distilled gaming recommendations, head over to the site and be greeted with dozens of great games to download any that take your fancy. But, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.

Although it's not always the main focus, some games boast some excellent stories that keep you playing simply to find out what happens next. Great gameplay is often more important to most people, but pairing that with a good narrative results in a memorable experience.

While fighting in real life is quite rightly frowned upon, in games it's often a good laugh. Whether you prefer one-on-one fighters like Mortal Kombat or brawling against dozens of foes one after the other, our list has something for you, so long as you enjoy some good old fisticuffs.

Game of the week

Lovebrush Chronicles is a romantic adventure with a twist. Rather than meeting all your potential suitors in the town where you were born, you will also step through interdimensional doorways to find love across multiple universes. It's a wacky enough concept that it's worth checking out even if this isn't usually your thing.

Check out PocketGamer.fun

If you haven't visited our new site, please do! And while you're there, bookmark it, pin it, or however you prefer to track your favourite websites. We update it weekly, so check back often for more recommendations of must-play games.