Sonic Dream Team, the new mobile entry in the classic franchise, reveals its opening animation ahead of release

The highly anticipated new mobile entry into the legendary Sonic franchise, Sonic Dream Team, has revealed its opening animation in full, allowing players a glimpse into the colourful world of the upcoming 3D platformer exclusive to Apple Arcade. This opening shows off a bit of what we can likely expect from the narrative of the game beyond just another simple Sonic story, though a lot of the bits do look quite familiar.

While this look at the opening animation doesn’t show off any gameplay, it does offer a glimpse into the story and general world of a game that many Sonic fans are chomping at to get their hands on. If you want to get a bit more technical with it, the opening also displays some rather excellent-looking animation, which leads me personally to believe that this is no simple Sonic shovelware mobile release made to cash in on the fans, but is instead perhaps a genuine entry into the beloved blue hedgehog’s franchise.

On top of all that, the trailer also displays quite a few familiar characters who are set to join Sonic in his battle against the evil Eggman. These range from fan favourites like Amy and Tails, but also include more unlikely faces like Rouge the Bat and Cream the Rabbit. Honestly, given just how many characters are included in this opening alone, the cast of this one might rival even the likes of an ensemble cast starring Sonic entries like Air Riders or the Sonic Adventure series.

If we’re to discuss the narrative elements shown here, it’s pretty cut and dry, to be frank. It’s a classic Sonic tale. That dastardly Eggman is up to no good once again, and it has fallen onto Sonic and that previously mentioned ensemble cast to stop his evil plans and save the world!

Looking forward to Sonic Dream Team? Give it a go when it launches onto Apple Arcade on December 5th!