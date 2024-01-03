On PocketGamer.fun this week: Pocket Gamer Awards winners, cosy gaming and Warcraft Rumble

Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website last week called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled gaming recommendations, head over to the site and be greeted with dozens of great games to download any that take your fancy. But, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Pocket Gamer Awards winners
As you may already know, we recently announced
the winners of the Pocket Gamer Awards for 2023. There were some strong contenders in each of the categories, with plenty of stellar games narrowly missing out on snagging an award. Over on PocketGamer.Fun, we've listed ten of the victors for you to check out
.
Cosy games for Christmas and beyond
To celebrate the festive season, we highlighted several excellent games to enjoy when snuggled up in front of the fireplace. But, as with puppies, cosy games
aren't just for Christmas. You can enjoy them whenever you're in the mood for something warm and fuzzy over unrelenting violence.
Game of the week
Warcraft Rumble
I have a confession. I had only ever experienced the World of Warcraft universe through its digital CCG spin-off, Hearthstone, which I played for hundreds of hours. Now I'm tipping my toe back into Azeroth in yet another spin-off, where you will find cute minis
to battle with.
