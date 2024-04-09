On PocketGamer.fun this week: Match-3 madness, the best Netflix games and Ex Astris

- This week on PocketGamer.fun we recommend some match-3 puzzlers
- We also celebrate Netflix's growing gaming library
- Ex Astris is our Game of the Week
Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Match-3 madness
While a certain percentage of the gaming population will scoff at the mere mention of a match-3, it's remained popular on mobile for a reason. The concept is incredibly simple – match three or more colours together, watch the ensuing combo explosion – and yet it remains engaging. Moreover, it's a snackable way to enjoy gaming on the go, making it a perfect way to spend a few minutes while you're waiting for that friend who's perpetually late. Check out our match-3 picks over on PocketGamer.fun
.
Playing games on your phone through Netflix
Did you know that there are several fantastic games you can enjoy through your Netflix subscription? The streaming giant hasn't done the best job of advertising this fact, but it's true. Naturally, the same issue you have when picking your next TV series to binge rears its ugly head here - my old nemesis choice paralysis. So, we've created a short list to help cut through some of that indecision. Check out our Netflix games list on PocketGamer.fun
.
Game of the Week
Ex Astris
Our Game of the Week on PocketGamer.fun feels like a bit of a throwback on mobile. A premium RPG, in 2024? That's a rare breed indeed. There are some great free-to-play gacha games out there, but there's always that nagging feeling that it just wants to leap inside your wallet in search of your hard-earned coins. There's none of that to worry about here, and, to top it all off, it's a fantastic game in all other respects.
a read.
