Home, Planet and Hunters is a retro-styled RPG coming this month

Protect an already battered planet from even worse!

Home, Planet and Hunters is a brand-new retro-styled RPG

You'll recruit from more than 8 unique characters to form the best three-person party

Fight to protect your shattered home in Home, Planet & Hunters

Home, Planet & Hunters is a brand-new retro-style RPG coming to mobile. Developed by Black Pearl Games, the same company behind Brutal Street 1 & 2, it promises to take you through the wasteland of a shattered planet, recruiting a variety of 'hunters' to protect your home planet. Home, Planet & Hunters is set to release on April 11th for iOS and Android.

Set on a planet called "The Ring" after some unnamed cataclysm, you play as one of eight hunters who join together in order to protect their home planet. From this roster, which you'll recruit throughout the game, you form your own three-person squad. Combining their abilities in order to create unique combinations, your challenge is to fight your way through everything from monsters to robots and worse.

Think you've got what it takes? Then Home, Planet & Hunters might be the challenge you've been waiting for.

It's probably a coincidence that Home, Planet & Hunters came across our desk right as we were thinking of Fallout. Well, almost certainly since we don't have a desk, and HPH isn't exactly a one-to-one for any of the Fallout Games. But it does have that odd retro charm and the CRT screens we so love, and coming from Black Pearl, who have some other very interesting-looking games under their belt, we're optimistic about how Home, Planet & Hunters might turn out.

With the promises of a deep combat system that lets you experiment with different team combinations, the ability to discover each of your hunter's stories, and more, Home, Planet and Hunters is certainly offering a compelling package.

