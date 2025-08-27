GameSir launches the new X5s controller with brand new features

Featuring tri-mode connectivity

Can connect via Bluetooth, USB-C, and 2.4GHz

Hall Effect sticks and triggers, hair trigger mode, and swappable ABXY buttons

Priced at $49.99

Earlier this year, GameSir rolled out the X5 Lite, a lightweight mobile controller that quickly found a home with handheld fans. Now the company is following up with the X5s, a more advanced version that keeps the same travel-ready design while adding a suite of new features aimed at making your sessions smoother and more immersive.

The big upgrade here is tri-mode connectivity. You can swap between Bluetooth, USB-C wired, and 2.4GHz wireless, giving you flexibility across Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Android, iOS, and PC. It fits devices between 105–213mm in length, making it adaptable to a wide range of smartphones and handheld consoles. Plus, it’s really easy to carry around with the included PP storage case.

Under the hood, precision is the focus. The X5s uses GameSir’s Hall Effect sticks, which rely on non-contact magnetic sensors to prevent stick drift and extend durability up to two million cycles. The triggers also use Hall Effect tech for smoother, more accurate input, with a dedicated hair trigger mode available for those competitive moments when speed matters most.

Immersion hasn’t been overlooked either. Dual HD rumble motors deliver finely tuned vibration feedback, while the GameSir app gives you control over dead zones, vibration intensity, and button mapping. Swappable ABXY buttons let you pick between layouts depending on your preference, and turbo support spans the main face and shoulder buttons for extra flexibility.

Long sessions are supported too, with optional clip-on FX5 or FX5 Lite coolers (sold separately) to keep your device from overheating during extended play. Pairing the controller with GameSir’s GameHub platform also makes it easy to dive into mobile cloud gaming and emulators without extra setup.

If you're on the lookout for a handheld controller, the GameSir X5s is available now for $49.99 through the GameSir website. Also check out this list of five new mobile games to try this week for something fresh!