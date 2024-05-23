Nominate YOUR Game of the Year for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2024

You have until midnight June 17th to share your favourite pocket gaming experience with us

Until the end of time,

I'll be there for you,

You own my heart and mind,

I truly adore you.

So sang Prince in 1987 about his then-special lady friend. But he could have been proclaiming his utter devotion to his newly imported – and most beautiful console in the world – Japanese PC Engine.

We'll never know. (Alright, fine – we do.)

The point is this is the reference we'd like you to keep in mind when you think about your gaming experiences of the past 18 months. And if there is one that astounded you to the point of wanting to write one of the most exquisite love songs to close what is inarguably the greatest album of all time… then take us with you.

Yes, the PG People's Choice Award is back and, as ever, it's built entirely around the premise of getting actual players to recognise and reward the mobile games that, in their view, nothing compares to (it's all part of the PG Mobile Games Awards, run by our industry-focused sibling site, PocketGamer.biz).

We're asking you to nominate your delirious gaming experience of 2023/24 (we normally look back at the previous 12 months but, because of the awards' move to August this year, we're also looping in the first six months of 2024).

Whatever stood out for you, we'd love you to share it with us so that the game – and the team behind it – gets a chance to have its greatness paraded.

You can do this, girls and boys, by filling in this simple form before midnight on June 17th.

We'll then collate all the entries, work out the finalists, and showcase these for you to vote on. Once that's done, the winner will get covered in diamonds and pearls – well, announced during the PG Mobile Games Awards on August 20th at the very least.

Oh, and before you go crazy and nominate like it's 1999, just a little housequaking – sorry – housekeeping: