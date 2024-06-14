Kien, a game 22 years in the making, is now available for the Game Boy Advance

Yes, after 22 years you can now play it!

Kien, a game 22 years in the making for the GBA, is out now

You can finally get a collectibles-packed physical release of the once-canned game

Boasting 23 levels and two playable characters, it's a true blast from the past

It may surprise you to learn that before we started focusing mostly on mobile gaming, we here at Pocket Gamer covered handheld gaming in-depth! Yes, back when more than just the Switch and Steam Deck were available, handheld gaming was a real powerhouse.

Unfortunately, like all good things, it has slowly receded. But Incube8 games have brought us a blast from the past with Kien, a new title for the Game Boy Advance more than 22 years in the making!

Yep, 22 years. Developed back in the early 2000s, Kien came right at the end of the Game Boy Advance's lifecycle. Due to publishing issues, the completed game languished before eventually being canned completely. But thanks to Incube8 and AgeofGames, you can now experience it in its full glory.

Of course, you can play Kien digitally if need be. But for the full experience, you can actually get a real, playable physical cartridge for the GameBoy Advance! Will wonders never cease?

Boasting 23 action-packed levels and two playable characters, Kien pits you against the forces of evil as you fight to save the planet of Malkut. With 7000 years of peace now shattered by chaos, it's up to you to discover the secrets of Kien.

Now, we know not everyone has a Game Boy Advance anymore, but we would assume (given you're reading the site) that you have a smartphone. So if you want games you can play without investing in an old system, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)?

And if that's too much for you, you can always start at the bottom with our list of the top five new mobile games you need to try this week! A regular feature, be sure to check in next week to find out what else we think is really worth a try.