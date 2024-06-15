Legends of Heropolis DX tasks you with rebuilding your town and battling the evil Evilcorp, out now on iOS and Android

That Evilcorp sure is evil

Build your town of heroes from scratch

Upgrade heroes and battle the forces of evil

Fight kaijus with your mechs

Kairosoft has officially launched Legends of Heropolis DX, a charming pixel-art city-builder that tasks you with restoring your titular town to its former glory. The aptly named Evilcorp is wreaking havoc across the streets, so it's up to you to train your heroes and join forces with other brave warriors to repel the malevolent forces threatening your town's peace.

In Legends of Heropolis DX, you can look forward to quenching your thirst for justice across a quirky superhero sim where you'll construct your base, recruit valiant heroes, and eliminate the forces of darkness in your town. Of course, you'll also need to build roads and shops to make sure Heropolis thrives - plus, you can customise your avatar to battle evil with style.

It's not quite clear whether this revamped version is a remaster of the original or a sequel of sorts, but it does feature upgraded visuals and vibrant pops of colour that make both heroes and villains come alive. There are plenty of mechas and kaijus to tinker around with as well, it seems, adding an interesting twist to your average city-builder.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Legends of Heropolis DX on Google Play and the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $6.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.