Kaiju Attack 2 lets you defend Earth from not-so-evil alien invaders, out now on iOS

Plus that Kaiju icon looks adorably derpy too

Battle alien invaders with justifiable motives

Indulge in retro visuals and music

Challenging AI enemy behaviours

Game Stew has officially launched Kaiju Attack 2, a retro-inspired match-3-esque puzzle battler that follows its similarly titled predecessor on iOS. With its pixel-art visuals reminiscent of Game Boy greats and its funky soundtrack, it's bound to invoke all kinds of old-school feels as you strike down nefarious aliens threatening to destroy humanity.

In Kaiju Attack 2, you'll need to fight back against alien invaders hell-bent on making the human race pay for its crimes. Wielding a variety of tiles with interesting effects, you'll deploy secret weapons to turn the tide of battle in your favour and save humanity from extinction.

The thing is, it seems like the aliens you're fighting against are kind of…justified, in a way - at least, in my opinion. I mean, there's this giant octopus who's just trying to save his oceanic friends from overfishing, and a big bunny seeking vengeance for abandoned and maltreated pets. It certainly adds a bit of a grey area when it comes to morality, doesn't it?

Either way, you're tasked with defending Earth in any case, and there are nine new alien bosses you'll need to face, each one equipped with smart AI behaviours to challenge your strategic prowess.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Kaiju Attack 2 on the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.