Introducing Pocket Gamer's new Deals section

What's the big deal?

We've launched a new section on Pocket Gamer! You can now find both official and approved game stores in our fantastic, shiny deals section.

We've been covering mobile games for over twenty years now, and during that time a lot has changed - back then we were gaming on DS and PSP, between booting Java games on our phones. Nowadays most apps are wrapped up in platform-mandated storefronts (phew), but things are changing again now, with a whole bunch of games now able to sell their in-game content and microtransactions through their own stores.

Well, until recently developers needed to sell top-ups and unlocks through a storefront within their app, and that meant that the purchase had to be done directly through the company that managed the AppStore that the game was downloaded from. In many cases, this meant that developers were losing upwards of 30% of their earnings that they'd made this way. Following recent changes, developers can now skip around that charge, which means that they can pass some of those savings onto you.

However, there are a couple of caveats. Firstly, sometimes the developers are still charged if you find the deal through the app, and secondly, the ways that a developer grants things to your account are managed in partnership with the platform holders, meaning that they can't simply offer you an extra 10% as raw value.

This means that, often, these deals aren't presented as a 'free money' situation, but instead as a string of freebies, or extra in-game currency when you make a purchase.

So, that means that there are cheaper ways out there to get your in-game currency, cards or players from the actual developer of the game, but they can't keep them cheap by telling you directly. That's where our Deals Section comes in.

Our deals section will see us gather as many of these official stores (and official partners of developers) and put information on them all into one place. We won't include grey-market or dodgy stores.

Then, additionally, we gather some of the deals themselves - your opportunities to get bonus in-game items or currencies - and we've pulled together the best of them and put them all in one place.

We'll be updating our deals section every day, making sure that it's always got some of the best deals right there for you, and we'll even detail if you need to log in when you get there in order to get the deal. So, why not head over, take a look, and bookmark it so that you can stay up to speed on the latest deal?

As a note, we don't earn commissions on any clicks or spend that you make through this section, this is all about making it easier for you to save money by finding the official stores.