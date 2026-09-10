Top Eleven to team up with the Roshn Saudi League with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo joining

Top Eleven is collaborating with the Saudi Arabian football league

The event features all 18 of the league's clubs and their star players

Running through the 2026/27 season, it also includes a pro tour, letting you test your skills against them

Players of Nordeus' hit football management sim Top Eleven will soon have access to an even greater roster of players and teams, with the announcement of a partnership with Saudi Arabia's Roshn Saudi League. The partnership adds all 18 clubs and their rosters to the already hefty offerings of Top Eleven.

The beginning of the partnership will also be accompanied by the launch of a month-long takeover event, allowing you to challenge all 18 of the different clubs and the major names attached to them. Naturally, there's also a new gallery event which will let you add big names such as Julian Quinones, Yannick Carrasco and Danilo Pereira to your collection.

Football focus

Aside from the obvious debate about Saudi Arabia's push into sports, the crossover with the Roshn Saudi League may be a little lacklustre for fans. One of the main criticisms of the Saudi football scene has been its focus on foreign pro stars rather than local talent, and it's pretty telling that the headliner here is Cristiano Ronaldo and not a homegrown player.

At the same time, for those of you just playing to get their hands on their favourite players, this expansion of the roster will be welcome. With access to even more varied footballing superstars drawn from throughout the league, and more clubs to play against.

You'll certainly have plenty of time to dip your toes in and see what Top Eleven has to offer with this event, as it runs throughout the 2026/27 season.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more ways to prove that you know better than a professional football manager, why not take up the challenge directly? Our list of the best football games on iOS allows you to take on both granular simulations and more arcade-y action featuring the beautiful game.