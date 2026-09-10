Knightica is a newly released auto-battler that offers much more strategic depth

Knightica brings auto-battles with extra depth to mobile, out now on iOS

Rather than just watching your soldiers go at it, you'll set them out in distinct army formations

Pick from different kinds of soldiers, whether traditional sword and bow, or even hordes of undead

Time to gather up your troops and head into battle, because the auto-battling roguelike (with a twist) Knightica is now available to purchase on iOS, and soon to arrive on Android. Putting you in the shoes of a commander working to free the Kingdoms, Knightica offers a versatile and surprisingly deep take on the genre.

The core mechanic of Knightica are auto-battles, where you place your units, synergise them accordingly, hit go and then watch each fight play out automatically. It means you really only have control over the preparation of each unit, and it's a mechanic I've often expressed a dislike for, but Knightica offers one key twist that addresses all those concerns.

Play it smart

Knightica, rather than having you place down individual characters who fire off flashy abilities on cue, instead has you lay out a real army. That means ranged units, melee units and more specialised blocks of infantry, all with individual health and models. It helps add a real sense of strategic depth, not unlike something such as Total War.

What I also find interesting is that Knightica promises to let you build your army as you see fit, whether that's traditional sword-and-board, hordes of undead foot soldiers, or the power of magic itself. It all makes for a very Heroes of Might & Magic-style thematic flavour to your choice of playstyle.

Knightica is currently available on iOS, with pre-registration still ongoing for Android. And you can jump in to give it a go for yourself for the low, low price of only $4.99!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other ways to spend your time on mobile, or simply want to see what else is up, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some interesting picks!