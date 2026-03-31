CRKD Atom+ shrinks a full controller into a keychain-sized device

Literally take it anywhere you want

Atom+ adds dual thumbsticks and a full controller layout in a compact form

Uses TMR magnetic sensors to reduce stick drift

Bluetooth support covers Switch, PC, mobile, and smart TVs

CRKD is doubling down on the idea that your controller doesn’t need to live in your bag, or even your pocket this time. The new Atom+ is small enough to hang off your keys, but it’s clearly not meant to feel like a compromise.

This is the follow-up to the original Atom, expanding the concept into something closer to a full controller shrunk down rather than simplified. You’re getting dual thumbsticks this time, along with a complete button layout that mirrors what you’d expect from a standard setup. Familiarity first, novelty second.

The thumbsticks use TMR - Tunnelling Magnetoresistance, if you want the full mouthful. That means there's magnetic sensing instead of mechanical parts, which is the industry's current best answer to stick drift. That's not a new concept at this point, but seeing it squeezed into something small enough to live on your keychain is where it stops being just a spec and starts being worth paying attention to.

Compatibility is broad by design. Atom+ connects over Bluetooth and works across Switch, PC, mobile, tablets, and even smart TVs, which fits the whole always-on-you angle it’s going for.

There are also lots of customisation options through the CRKD Companion App, letting you remap buttons, tweak vibration, and manage firmware updates. If you’re already in CRKD’s ecosystem, it ties into their True Collection System too, giving each unit a rarity rank and product number.

The Retro Purple version deserves a mention on its own. Aggressively 8-bit, completely intentional. Less a finish, more a personality. CRKD’s Atom+ is expected to start shipping in June 2026.

Iwan reviewed the original Atom back in 2024, and it's worth going back to that before pulling the trigger on this one. The core concept hasn't changed dramatically, but what's new here is very much the point.