Green Light explores shared dreams in a small town that refuses to stay quiet on iOS and Android

Sleep tight

Green Light follows a receptionist in a town where everyone shares the same dream

Story unfolds through conversations and collected narrative fragments

Muted pixel art and subtle systems create an unsettled atmosphere

Green Light features a mining town with nothing left to mine, which shouldn’t be busy again. But this one is, and not for any reason you’d expect.

By day, it’s quiet. Almost too quiet. The kind of place where routines repeat, and nothing really changes. But at night, everyone slips into the same dream. Not similar. The same. That's what brings people here, apparently. Why would you want to be part of that?

You follow Midori, a hotel receptionist, watching this slow influx of visitors pass through her doors. It’s a simple role on paper, but the conversations start to stack up. Everyone has their own reason for being here, even if they’re all chasing the same thing.

The story is built around all that curiosity. You’re not solving a mystery in the traditional sense – you’re circling it, picking up fragments, trying to understand why a place like this has become a destination. The shared dream is the hook, but the people drawn to it are what actually keep you reading.

The pixel art features muted tones for the most part, broken up by flashes of green that appear often. It creates an unsettled atmosphere – the visual equivalent of a detail you can't stop thinking about. There are hints of light systems underneath too. The interface suggests you’re collecting fragments from conversations, shaping how you interpret events as they unfold.

Green Light feels less like a puzzle to crack and more like a place to linger around for a while. You’re not just chasing the answer to why everyone shares the same dream; you’re watching what that dream means to the people who come looking for it.

And if that kind of storytelling already clicks with you, our list of the best adventure games on iOS is worth a look next.