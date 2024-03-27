Strange Horticulture mobile review - "What’s eating at the roots of Undermere?"
When it comes to unravelling occult mysteries you might think of two ways to do so. You can either take the stealthy, analytical approach if you’re a Call of Cthulhu investigator or a fan of the X-files. Or maybe you’d prefer guns blazing and all-action, like the Evil Dead or Dusk. But one method you might not have considered using plants.
For those who don’t know, horticulture is the culturing and harvesting of plants for a variety of purposes. And the recently-released Strange Horticulture is where the magical, folkloric abilities of plants are in fact, very real. As the descendant of a recently-passed grandfather, you inherit the titular shop in the grim and unpleasant town of Undermere.
Your job is to satisfy the requests of visitors, offering them the plant that suits their needs. But things quickly spiral away from this seemingly straightforward task, and you’ll be forced to uncover a mystery involving local witches, a murder and more that will take you all across the region and beyond.
But how does this occult, eldritch plant simulator hold up on mobile? Well, let’s find out.
In Strange Horticulture almost all the ‘action’ takes place within the confines of your shop. You have a desk on which to read your book of plants, study letters, clues and more. Meanwhile, by tapping the bell on the desk you can bring in one of your customers. This lets you take things at a relatively sedate pace, and figure things out at your leisure.
Initially, at least, their requests are simple. They’ll tell you what their problem is, and then ask for a certain plant to remedy it. The challenge then comes from using your book of plants to identify said plant and hand it to them. Fortunately, beyond this there aren’t any sort of challenges related to the upkeep of your shop.
However, failing to hand over the proper plant will slowly drain your sanity, eventually pushing you to a breaking point. When your mind does break you’ll have to perform a mini-game to piece it back together, or unlock it, at which point you can then return to the customer whom you failed to satisfy and try again.
Add onto that the strange dreams which point you to new areas to explore, and secrets to uncover. And let’s just say that Strange Horticulture more than lives up to its name and promise of deep intrigue. I very much like that, without using hints, it's still relatively simple to piece things together, and if you get stuck then leaving the shop to explore doesn't interfere with helping out customers.
Strange Horticulture also offers a very helpful hints system which I recommend taking advantage of. Otherwise, you might do what I did and completely blank the Latin names of plants that are on each page when Mr Burbidge comes in demanding a specimen of Apis Demissus.
The main map for exploration, for example. You can zoom in of course, but that’s only if you’re fine with scouring for the place you want to go square-by-square. If you tap your finger then the name of the location does show up in much more legible white text, but this can be a bit finicky. Some of the puzzles for 'reassembling' your mind also suffer from this, and zooming in can be an issue since it means you can't view the entirety of what you're trying to solve.
Your tolerance for this stuff is of course going to depend on the platform you’re playing on. If you’re using a tablet for example then this is going to be much less of an issue. But it was rare for me to not have to squint at times when playing. Switching the text size does help somewhat in the store, but it doesn’t change the text for the map.
Overall, I think that Strange Horticulture offers a more comfortable, laid-back way to experience an occult mystery. You’re not put against a timer, or required to manage your shop outside of giving the right person the correct plant, and the various minigames and piecing together of clues can be quite enjoyable.
But it does have some issues in legibility and usability on mobile, like reading certain text or discerning details about plants without a close second look. There are many obvious improvements made to enhance the experience on mobile, and it’s far from unusable, but if you’re not a fan of dense visual information then Strange Horticulture may put you off.
But if you’re willing to overlook that and immerse yourself in the strange world of mystic plants and the mysteries behind the town of Undermere and the region around it, then Strange Horticulture will very much be a game for you.