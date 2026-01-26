Communite, the charming collaborative world builder, hits 40 million tile milestone

Communite has hit a major milestone

Join together and build the rest of the world

Check out this new, animated trailer

Communite, a multiplayer town building simulator game that has all of the cosy vibes, has just hit a massive milestone; 40 million tiles have been built in the world, by thousands of players who have been creating this massive community together.

Communite is all about building a world together, based on kindness and teamwork. Players are able to generate, place and interact with tiles in the world, creating a sort of community together. There are community goals, lots of different rewards, and tons of tiles that are already set out for you to discover. Many of the tiles need more than one person to work on them, which creates a real sense of helping and contributing to the world as a whole.

We have previously previewed Communite, back before the game fully launched on mobile and are glad to see the whole world continue to grow.

Now, with their 40 millionth tile being placed, the developers have created a fully animated trailer that showcases the cute, cosy, and creation elements of this community-focused game. The trailer itself is extremely cute, reminding me a lot of one of those older game boot-up sequences. It's such a fantastic little representation of the way this community builds itself within the game, where strangers come together to create something beautiful and fun.

Communite has seen a lot of success in the streaming community, where streamers have started carving out their own little world in order to interact more meaningfully with their own communities and work towards goals together.

If you've not had a chance to check out Communite, now is your chance to place down one of the next million tiles, building together in the already blossoming community, as the world continues to grow and change based on the users that dip in and play.