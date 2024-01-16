On PocketGamer.fun this week: Virtual board games, multiplayer chaos and Railbound

Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website last week called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
Rolling the digital dice in virtual board games
Board games are great, but they often come with a few drawbacks. They often contain tiny pieces that inevitably get lost no matter how much care you take, and some are simply incredibly expensive. On mobile, you don't have to worry about either of those issues - you can't lose virtual pieces, while the games are often a fraction of the cost compared to the physical version. So check out our list to find some great board games
to enjoy on your phone.
Pitting your skills against other people in multiplayer
The call for multiplayer is strong for many gamers out there. It's not enough to simply enjoy something. We need to know how we stack up against other players. So, we decided to list some of our favourite multiplayer mobile games
, making sure to include a mixture of fast-paced stuff that tests your reflexes to more cerebral strategy experiences where your tactical nous is your best weapon.
Game of the week
Railbound
While puzzlers are known for testing your smarts, they don't always hurt your brain so much it becomes frustrating. In fact, some are incredibly relaxing and meditative experiences, like Afterburn's Railbound, a game about connecting railways so you can reach your destination. It has a lovely aesthetic that wouldn't look out of place in a children's book.
