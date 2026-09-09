Rust Mobile's Edwin Zheng tells us how the mobile spin-off is keeping the survival experience authentic

Rust Mobile will bring the hit survival-crafting sim to mobile, including its famed PvP element

We got the chance to put our questions to marketing lead Edwin Zheng to find out more

Find out how Tencent's Team Shooter & Creative are working to keep the mobile spinoff authentic

While it may not quite be as popular as it once was, the survival-crafting sim is still a massively popular genre. Now, one of its biggest hits is getting a mobile spinoff with Rust Mobile. By now you've probably already read Stephen's overview of the second beta and his thoughts, but we also got the chance to put our questions to the team.

We asked Rust Mobile marketing lead Edwin Zheng our most burning questions about the project, and found out more about how Tencent's Team Shooter & Creative are working to keep the experience authentic.

Do you have any personal experience playing Rust before working on this project?

Yes, so I was already familiar with both its appeal and its intensity. What has always stood out to me is how unpredictable every session can be. Rust gives players the freedom to create their own stories through survival, cooperation, competition, and the connections they form with others.

Working on Rust Mobile has given me an even deeper appreciation of how all these systems come together. That player-driven quality is also what excites us at TEAM SHOOTER & CREATIVE.

Rust is pretty well-known for its challenging but rewarding PvP. How did you translate that for mobile?

Our goal was to preserve the tension and sense of consequence that make Rust’s PvP so rewarding, while making the overall experience work naturally on mobile. That meant rethinking areas such as controls, interface, pacing, and session structure for the platform.

We are also giving players more flexibility in how they enter the experience. Different modes and matchmaking options can support different levels of commitment and intensity, but the core loop remains the same: gather resources, build, take risks, and defend what you have created.

When it came to translating the 'feel' or the intangible stuff that made Rust feel like Rust, what did you think was most important?

For us, the most important element was player freedom. Rust is not defined by one particular feature but by the stories that emerge when players are placed in a harsh world and given the freedom to survive in their own way.

That sense of uncertainty is essential. You never quite know whether another player will help you, ignore you, or become a threat. Preserving that tension, alongside the satisfaction of building something from almost nothing, was fundamental to making Rust Mobile feel authentic.

Can you give us a few more details about the second beta test and what players can expect that's different?

The second beta test is significantly broader in scope, reaching more regions and supporting more languages. It also introduces additional ways to play, new content such as the offshore oil rig and scrap transport helicopter, as well as improvements to matchmaking and the clan system.

Following the first beta, we focused particularly on accessibility, onboarding, controls, and the overall experience for players who may be new to Rust, while retaining the depth and tension that experienced players expect.

As the beta continues, we are also seeing areas where the experience can be further improved. At the same time, the feedback and creativity we have seen from players and content creators have given us plenty of new inspiration. We are incredibly grateful to everyone taking part and helping us make Rust Mobile better together.

What made you decide to bring Rust to mobile? Was it a natural decision or prompted by one team reaching out to the other?

It was a natural conversation between the teams. Mobile hardware and the expectations of mobile players have evolved considerably, making it possible to deliver a large-scale survival experience with the depth and freedom that Rust requires.

At the same time, we saw an opportunity to introduce the Rust experience to a broader global audience and allow players to experience its world in a more accessible and portable way. It felt like the right moment creatively, technically, and for the community.

Do you have any message to fans of Rust who might have concerns this won't be faithful to the original game?

We won't consider Rust Mobile as a port, but an independent game. However, we do understand that some Rust fans may have concerns that the mobile version won’t remain faithful to the original experience.

We understand those concerns, because Rust has a very distinctive identity and a passionate community. Rust Mobile is being built specifically for mobile, but its foundations remain the same: survival, freedom, risk, creativity, and stories shaped by players.

At Gamescom, we had the opportunity to meet many players in person and see their enthusiasm and expectations for Rust Mobile firsthand. That was incredibly encouraging for the entire team.

We are working closely with Facepunch Studios throughout development, and feedback from each testing phase is helping us refine the experience. We hope fans will experience it for themselves and continue telling us where we are getting it right and where we can improve.

Finally, how was the Gamescom appearance by Rust Mobile received?

We were also delighted to take part in Worlds of Play and host the Rust Mobile Camp during Gamescom. Meeting players in person and seeing them play, connect, and share their experiences gave us a genuine sense of the community surrounding the game. That energy was incredibly encouraging and further strengthened our commitment to making social connections and player interaction a meaningful part of the Rust Mobile experience.So there you have it, a pretty concise explanation of what Rust Mobile is, and more importantly, what it isn't. Overall, there's plenty for you to look forward to, including an authentic recreation (but not a direct mirror) of the original experience.

If you're looking for more suggestions of great new games to play on mobile in the meantime, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our favourite picks!