Off the AppStore: Never stop mining in Mine Clicker

The core of Minecraft is now available on mobile!

Tap, mine, gather resources, and always push deeper

Invest in yourself, the shop, and magic to enhance your mining

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

There's a chance that we'll never escape the mining genre, which may or may not be a bad thing. Even if the genre disappears, future games will likely have a mining mechanic, and there will be people who will dedicate all their time to mastering them. Mining is typically portrayed as a mundane activity where you select a specific plot of land and then use a pickaxe to dig deeper into the earth, hoping to uncover something useful or even valuable. Minecraft put this at its core, and now Two Far makes it the end-all and be-all of Mine Clicker.

You have become a miner and you're starting with nothing, not even good equipment. Whether it's from a mining company, the gods of mining, or just yourself, you have been given a wooden pickaxe and placed in a very tight shaft of rock and stone. You're already committed, so there's no turning back now (not that you could even if you wanted to). All you can do is mine forward and carve out a path to a future hopefully filled with riches. Of course, you need to spend money to make money, which translates to spending materials to improve your tools and gain access to things that'll make the mining easier.

By tapping and clicking, you'll swing your pick and start damaging the rocks ahead until they eventually crumble. The more you break, the more you'll yield, which will be stored in your relatively hefty inventory. Thankfully, you can use your portable forges to upgrade your pickaxe with the materials you collect and smelt some ingots for quality crafting. As you gather more valuable materials for better smelting, you can visit the merchant who is happy to exchange your goodies for his. If you'd rather avoid contributing to capitalism, you can take the arcane route to give your resources to forces of magic and get some magic bonuses as a result.

Mine Clicker is a 3D mining game with a voxel appearance, where you mine by clicking. It's something to keep your fingers busy, and you can get surprisingly invested in breaking more blocks and finding the most efficient ways to click so that you can break even more blocks. You want to break and collect so that you can buy out the merchant, master the arcane, and become the most successful miner you never thought you could be.

Mine Clicker is available to download and play from its itch.io page!