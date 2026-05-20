Off the AppStore: Incremental Poker - Astral Domination… yeah

This is your chance to play poker actively or idly with powers that be

You must unlock more cards, combos, and bring in the Tarot

Use your earnings and drawing to fight the readings and stay on top

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

If there's one thing that I've decided not to mess with, it's all the methods of reading or peering into the threads of fate. I like to believe that we possess free will and are in control of our lives, but practices like palm-reading, Ouija Boards, and, of course, Tarot cards seem like risky ways to learn things that man was not meant to know. But dang, those concepts don't make for very fun or entertaining games. Cards have been at the whims of fate and chance since they were first made, and Atovange is combining classic cards with the world of Tarot in Incremental Poker: Astral Domination.

You've decided to play a game of poker against the powers that be in order to gain as much of that sweet, sweet money to get whatever fictional digital thing you want in this idle world. However, while you do have infinite cards that you can draw at your leisure (or with the help of some unseen dealer), you've got to bet money to make money. You'll start with a paltry sum and only room for one card. From then on, you've got to start drawing cards, improving the effects of their values, and spending money to get more cards and combos.

That's not all, as things will get even crazier when the Tarot cards arrive on the scene. The Tarot cards can be drawn and will produce differing effects that will change how things play out. What you must do is use your growing wealth and your hand of cards to challenge the forces of fate. As more Tarot appear, you must draw to respond to the effects and continue to rise above their readings. You never know what you're going to get, but the only way to get on top of things is to draw enough cards to climb up.

Incremental Poker: Astral Domination is a 2D top-down idle poker and Tarot game about drawing as many cards as you can to keep earning money. The more you earn, the more cards you can draw, the more combos you can get, the more you can upgrade them, and the more money you can get. In this game of chance, your best way to recover from the powers of Tarot is the towers of money you'll be idling to build.

Incremental Poker: Astral Domination is available to download and play from its itch.io page!