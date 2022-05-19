5 new mobile games to try this week - May 19, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
1
Otaku's Adventure
Part dating sim and part visual novel, Otaku's Adventure puts you in the shoes of a lonely otaku on a quest for true love. Granted, his methods of achieving said love are questionable at best, but the game aims to entertain players with humorous and often ridiculous scenarios that invite you not to take things too seriously.
The quirky title also features colourful visuals reminiscent of mangas, with more than 35 different endings depending on the choices you make throughout the game.
Otaku’s Adventure is now available to download for all of you mobile players on TapTap and App Store! Be sure not to miss our first-week launch week discount starting from today and pick up the game for only $1.99!https://t.co/qIHg6whmnY pic.twitter.com/cOEwzW5geV— TapTap (@TapTap) May 18, 2022
2
Sailor Cats 2: Space Odyssey
This adorable click-and-collect game lets you collect cats that have scattered all over the galaxy thanks to an unfortunate cardboard rocket explosion. Players will simply have to tap to collect, as well as fish metals, stars and coins.
There are also over a hundred skins and adorable costumes for the feline furballs, along with a galaxy of aliens and mechas just waiting to be discovered. Plus, the game boasts super "kawaii" visuals and character art that's meant to make players feel good in this casual sequel to Sailor Cats.
Sailor Cats 2 is coming on May 17!
Pre-register now on iOS & Android to get a special reward once the game is launched :3
???? https://t.co/m0twRfLzHW pic.twitter.com/P4dah03RsR— Platonic Games (@PlatonicGames) April 4, 2022
3
Click Chronicles Idle Hero
This vibrant adventure game lets players collect different kinds of heroes and summon adorable pets as they embark on a journey to save the world from the wrath of the Demon. Having escaped from the Scepter where it's been imprisoned for years, this malevolent force will stop at nothing to wreak havoc and destruction on the land, and it's up to you to bring back the peace.
Apart from upgrading heroes, players can also hatch demon eggs and train them to work for them. Guardian Beasts can also be summoned to provide support in battle - plus, players can brag about their achievements in the game's online leaderboards as well.
4
Mythic Legends
A brand new strategy RPG from Hyper Dot Studios Limited and Outfit7, Mythic Legends features collectable Legends and Champions players can unlock to fight against opponents on the Battle Board. Players will have to strategise the best formations and combinations of skills in an auto chess-inspired arena.
The asynchronous multiplayer game lets players compete against others in the Ranked Mode, the Gauntlet Tournament, royale Adventure and more. It also supposedly combines elements of RPG, RTS, and real-time strategy in one gorgeous package on mobile.
5
To The Dragon Cave
This paid blind-friendly audio shooter lets players plot their escape from a stone tower across the magical land of Laudonia. The first-person shooter urges you to use your imagination via sound, and features five epic bosses, eleven enemy types and tons of different weapons across nine settings.
Players can fight through foes in the Land of Eternal Snow, or try to survive the Endless Lake. There are four different endings to unlock - and once you do so, you can take part in the Endless Battle to challenge your own skills.
