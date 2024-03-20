Playnance introduces PlayBlock Layer-3 on Arbitrum with Gelato RaaS

Preferred Partner Feature

Playnance, a web3 leader in the peer-to-peer play-to-earn gaming category, is bringing an improved, seamless playing experience to its users with the launch of PlayBlock, a gaming Layer-3 ecosystem, on Gelato’s Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) Platform.

Powered by Arbitrum Orbit and supported by sponsored transactions through Gelato’s natively integrated Relayer, the new ecosystem will finally eliminate what has been a persistent bugbear for players of blockchain games - the need to pay for gas.

With gas fees now removed, users can look forward to a persistent, immersive playing experience, without the annoyance of frequent wallet confirmations and transaction approvals interrupting their gaming sessions.

Expected to launch on the mainnet in early April, PlayBlock is poised to onboard 10,000+ users per day through its dedicated self-custodial native wallet called PlayWall, which offers seamless social login and account creation for a vastly more streamlined onboarding experience. Good news for both the user and the developer!

The future-facing design of Layer 3 ecosystem will also enable developers to freely exercise design choices while staying connected to the platform, greatly simplifying the sign-up process for players by offering a universal profile that allows them to carry their identity, achievements, and digital assets across various games in the ecosystem.

"Launching our dedicated chain is a natural evolution of Playnance's vision as one of the leading peer-to-peer web3 gaming platforms," said Roman Levi, CTO at Playnance. "Our ambition is driven by the goal to combine the benefits of Web3 on-chain gaming with the fun and accessibility of traditional games, all without the web3 complexity."

Leveraging Arbitrum Anytrust technology and Orbit’s native gas token, the new PlayBlock chain achieves near-instant finality and guarantees a zero-gas user experience. PlayBlock will also feature its own stablecoin, USDP, to ensure fair rewards payouts are always pegged to a dollar.

"Playnance approached us with a request to design an end-to-end gaming platform supporting thousands of games and millions of users," said Hilmar Orth, Founder of Gelato. "We developed a gaming-first, fully-serviced, auto-scalable rollup infrastructure enabling Playnance to grow and scale at pace, whilst focusing on their core business."

Over time, Playnance will move towards a multi-chain vision on Arbitrum Orbit. This transition led by the Gelato RaaS team, will involve scaling to multiple horizontally interconnected PlayBlock Layer-3s chains with a mission to achieve limitless scalability and increased bandwidth to accommodate an economy of hundreds of millions of gamers.

To find out for yourself exactly how this mission is progressing, you can check out Playnance's official website and Twitter channel.