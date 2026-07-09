5 new mobile games to try this week - July 9th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Go for the long con to save your family video store in the 90s
- Bop your head to the beat to eliminate your enemies
- Duke it out in 3v3 matches across an anime-esque MOBA
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
The Big Con
It doesn't make sense for The Big Con to make such a small splash with its mobile launch, but that's why we're here to highlight these for you! This lovingly 90s point-and-click adventure puts you in the equally 90s shoes of an American teen - and a con artist, at that.
Now, before you go judging Ali as a no-good delinquent, you should know that she's actually going on a cross-country road trip to save her family video store from evil loan sharks. You'll need to do everything in your power to keep the business afloat, even if it means pickpocketing people and lying to your mom about it. Bring on the plaid!
2
Beat Hazard Arcade
I've never really been a big dancer, but oddly enough, rhythm games still get me every time - and while my Guitar Hero days have come and gone, I still appreciate a good beat every now and then. Beat Hazard Arcade seems to know the exact formula to help get my groove back on, especially with its neon-fuelled tracks that drive the whole experience.
That's mainly because the music determines how the twin-stick shooter's battles will go, because every beat makes the screen explode with all sorts of firepower and music-reactive effects. There's a reason why it's enjoying 4.7/5 stars on PlayStation, I suppose - and now, we can all get in on all the beats on mobile too!
3
Astro Arena
To keep the fast-paced action going, Krafton's latest mobile endeavour will have you duking it out in casual 3v3 battles in Astro Arena, the studio's new MOBA where five minutes is all it takes to win. As you might expect from the genre, you'll pick your Hero and team up with your squad to take down frenemies in online combat, but what gives it all a delightful twist is that you can take advantage of roguelike power-ups in the heat of battle to turn the tide in your favour.
And because the visuals are all very anime-esque, expect over-the-top animations, larger-than-life skills and colourful personalities. And it's all mobile-optimised with Auto-Aim and intuitive controls too, so there's no excuse to lose!
4
Moonlight Peaks
Now, just because you're a bloodsucking vampire doesn't mean you can't have a life (or unlife), as Moonlight Peaks proves.
Determined to show your dear ol' dad that you can be more than just a haunting denizen of the night, you move to the vampiric equivalent of the countryside to raise crops and build your own farm instead. Magic and mysticism are still in the cards, of course, but supernatural abilities aside, it's still all about the harvest at the end of the day - and maybe even a love interest or two!
5
Fortune Mill
It's not easy to make a million bucks, but with everything from scratch cards to lucky spins you can use to multiply your earnings, you might just win big - at least, that's what Fortune Mill wants you to believe. You'll need to do everything in your power to escape the aforementioned mill in this pixel-art incremental game, but really, it's all about the numbers-go-up satisfaction when you get right down to it, isn't it?
And with more than 220 upgrades you can use across five different rooms (and a New Game Plus too!), that $1,000,000 might just be a pachinko ball away.