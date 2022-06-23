5 new mobile games to try this week - June 23, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Call Of Dungeon: Devil's Quest
This adorable dungeon-crawler lets you take control of a cute cube-shaped protagonist as you explore the depths of the unknown. You'll have to collect artifacts for Mephistopheles and clear quests from the Quest Keeper to survive using easy one-finger controls.
The game also features a wide variety of dungeons that will put your skills to the test, plus plenty of gear to collect and daily rewards to reap. You can climb the top of the leaderboards if you're feeling a little competitive - plus, you can enjoy the game even without an Internet connection.
2
Bloodline: Last Royal Vampire
This anime-style RPG from Crunchyroll Games features deep character card customisation with more than 400 heroes you can collect. There's an ongoing collab event with Attack on Titan at the moment, where players can experience Eren, Mikasa and Levi in the game in a new way.
The game boasts engaging PvE and PvP (Arena, Tower of Fate, etc.) gameplay, along with Guild vs. Guild modes and a narrative adapted from the hit manga of the same name. It lets players forego the hardcore grind with its Auto Battle, Raid and Auto-Mine features as well.
3
Toy Rider
With its charming visuals and adorable cars, Toy Rider adds its own twist to racing games on mobile. Players will have to race to the finish line across the miniature world around them, focusing not just on their speed but also on their balance and ability to take advantage of power-ups.
The game boasts more than a hundred cars across 24 race tracks, along with various themes to play with (bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and beach track). The game is available to play even without an internet connection as well.
4
Hero Emblems II
Combining RPG elements with match-3 mechanics, Hero Emblems II lets players defeat foes by matching emblems to attack. Skills can be unleashed depending on the right combinations, and enemies will also have their own debuffs players will have to withstand.
The game features a variety of heroes such as the Human Warrior, Marten Knight, Kittie Black Mage, Frogkin Bard and more. Players will also be able to equip their characters with the right gear to make taking down foes an absolute breeze.
5
Disney Mirrorverse
This action RPG reimagines Disney and Pixar characters in a variety of ways as players fight against the Fractured in an alternate universe. There are plenty of heroes to summon as well as dungeons to challenge to earn resource materials needed to progress through the game.
The narrative will take players across different Disney locales to meet characters they think they know. These heroes will each have their own unique skills and class builds to help players build the best squad to defeat their foes.