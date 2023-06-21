A list of all Warrior Cats games

We have to start off our list with the original game. Even though the site looks super old, it's the official one. So don't worry about the links that you will find on it - they are all legit.

As you can imagine, the game is very old, but you can still play it on your Windows PC without a problem. It doesn't need any kind of installation. All you need to do is extract the files and click on the "Game.exe" file. It might remind you of the old Pokemon titles on Gameboy.

Once the game starts, head to the door that is located at the bottom of the screen and select "Go Outside". The game will then ask you for an activation code that you can find on the official website, but don't worry - we've got you. Just type 7991819 and you're good to go.

On the official site, you can also find download links for Warrior Cats - New Prophecy and Warrior Cats - Power of Three. Both are based on the events from the homonymous books.