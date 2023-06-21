A list of all Warrior Cats games
As you might well know, Erin Hunter's Warrior Cats is a famous book series about the exploits of four tribes of wild cats. If you're a fan and you're looking to play some Warrior Cats games, you're in the right place. We have created a list where you can find all Warrior Cats games as we've included every official release, as well as some unofficial projects that are still running.
You'll see there are several games that were inspired by the series and have been developed throughout the years, ranging from text-based role-playing games to more intricate graphic games.
1
Warrior Cats, the Game (Original Game)
We have to start off our list with the original game. Even though the site looks super old, it's the official one. So don't worry about the links that you will find on it - they are all legit.
As you can imagine, the game is very old, but you can still play it on your Windows PC without a problem. It doesn't need any kind of installation. All you need to do is extract the files and click on the "Game.exe" file. It might remind you of the old Pokemon titles on Gameboy.
Once the game starts, head to the door that is located at the bottom of the screen and select "Go Outside". The game will then ask you for an activation code that you can find on the official website, but don't worry - we've got you. Just type 7991819 and you're good to go.
On the official site, you can also find download links for Warrior Cats - New Prophecy and Warrior Cats - Power of Three. Both are based on the events from the homonymous books.
2
Warrior Cats - Medicine Mission
Another official release but this one is hosted on the warriorcats.com website. In this unity game, your mission is to cure cats of various ailments by using the correct mixture of herbs. Once you come up with a treatment, that recipe will then be stored in your herb book. By rescuing cats, you earn experience and you climb the ranks. The higher your rank, the harder the game gets, so you have to be fast! You can check it out by following this link.
3
Warrior Cats - Ultimate Edition
This is likely the most well-known Warrior Cats title because it has thousands of concurrent players. Of course, we are talking about the official Warrior Cats game on the Roblox platform. In this experience, you can create your own Warrior Cat, and in essence your own story.
You can select whatever path you want - you can be a Warrior, or a Medicine Cat, or perhaps even a Clan Leader! Explore the Forest Territory and the Clans who inhabit it, develop friendships and alliances, and identify your foes! Here's the link to the game on the Roblox platform.
This is pretty much the only Warrior Cats game on Roblox now. Warrior Cats: Forest Territory used to be another title, but it was officially shut down on April 2021.