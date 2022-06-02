5 new mobile games to try this week - June 2, 2022
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
1
Diablo Immortal
This highly anticipated title has been in development for so long that I thought it'd never be released - but lo and behold, it's here. Diablo Immortal is finally giving fans of the Blizzard franchise a taste of the hit ARPG on mobile as set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III.
Players can expect to choose among iconic classes in this MMORPG, namely, the Barbarian, Demon Hunter, Necromancer, Crusader, Monk and Wizard. The open-world game lets you tinker around with these characters as you level them up, customise them, upgrade weapons and acquire new abilities during combat with intuitive mobile controls.
2
Doki Doki Ragnarok
As a mighty Viking, you'll no doubt want to leave death and destruction in your wake everywhere you go, but in Doki Doki Ragnarok, you'll definitely leave a string of broken hearts as well. This odd little dating sim lets you date villages by pillaging them, and its visual novel style gameplay will have you reading between the lines of what the villages say to you to see what makes them tick.
Finding clues to their likes and dislikes will help you land a date and pillage that village, with special appearances from Odin, angry townsfolk, a rival Viking, and the ever-fearsome Corgi.
3
Raven
A minimalist twist to the card game Rook, Raven lets you put your skills to the test against AI players while enjoying vibrant scenery and shifting backgrounds as you play. The game features stunning landscapes as backdrops to each match, with mechanics similar to the card game Rook (including a special raven-themed twist).
The game also boasts a lovely background score that serenades you as you play, making each match as relaxing and low-key as can be. You can have a look at our review of the game to get a feel of its vibes.
4
Little Dog Bob
This adorable endless runner features lovely hand-drawn artwork set in a gorgeous 2D landscape. Players take on the role of the titular doggo as they run and leap across terrain while avoiding obstacles in their way.
Players will also guide Bob as he tries to collect stars along the way across the abstract world. There are collectable hats players can don Bob with, plus coins to earn to boost his abilities. The game is completely free with no in-app purchases and absolutely no ads, with four worlds and 23 levels each.
5
Avolteha
This quirky point-and-click adventure features unique visuals and a story told entirely without words. Players follow the tale of Paul, who, after receiving a letter from his friends about the water supply that had gone out, embarks on an adventure across the water-less planet of Avolteha.
Puzzles must be solved as conversations are carried out in animated speech bubbles, and players have to decipher these to progress through the game. The title also features 4-player support synchronized via iCloud.
