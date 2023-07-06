5 new mobile games to try this week - July 6th, 2023
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
1
Cafe Master Story
This charming cafe management simulation game lets you manage your own coffee shop across lovely pixel-art visuals. Typical of the genre, you'll set up your tables, prep your counter, and fulfil customers' orders as they flood into your cafe.
The game also features adorable decors you can spruce up your place with, which include magazine racks and cosy furnishings on top of the actual coffee-making gear. You can also craft combo meals with food items to keep your regulars' tummies happy.
2
CatJump
This adorable mini-action game challenges you to rise up as high as you can in a casual platforming title filled with cuddly kitties. You'll have plenty of tools at your disposal as you climb the levels and defeat monsters to unlock the highest scores.
The game also features unique themes from colourful pirate-esque islands to ninja-inspired platforms. Of course, while ordinary cats can be cute, they can be even cuter with costumes - and CatJump offers everything from pink princess outfits to baseball uniforms with baseball bats as rockets (because why not).
3
McPixel 3
This fan-favourite pixel-art adventure is still as absurd as it was when it first began, and it offers ridiculously fun levels (a hundred of them, to be exact) filled with fast-paced challenges and unique mini-games.
The game also boasts about a thousand gags to tickle your funny bone, as well as more than 1500 interactive items to tinker around with and over 20 mini-games across a variety of genres. The trailer alone should tell you all you need to know about this game!
4
MLB 9 Innings Rivals
This officially licensed MLB game offers enhanced visuals as well as rosters of all 30 Major League Baseball teams. This also includes this year's season schedule, along with realistic mo-cap technology that boosts the immersion when it comes to your favourite players.
The game features a variety of game modes as well as a Replay system that lets you revel in the glory of your past victories. You can also enjoy the game both in portrait mode and in landscape mode depending on your preference.
5
Maze Defenders - Fantasy TD
This 3D tower defence game lets you tinker around with more than 20 unique Towers to keep your defences intact. You'll need to upgrade across varied talent trees as well, plus craft runes to ensure you've got the maximum firepower to withstand waves of enemies coming your way.
The game also features boss rush levels and endless levels to spice things up, along with Ranked maps that will pit your skills against other players. To top it all off, you can enjoy the game even without an internet connection.
