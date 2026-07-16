Bleach: Soul Resonance - everything you need to know about the anime RPG’s summer event

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Hit the Bleach this summer

Dual Zangetsu Ichigo joins the roster as a new SSR character

Take on new boss battles, raid modes and combat challenges

Earn free rewards through limited-time events, puzzles and login bonuses

Bleach: Soul Resonance, the hit action-RPG based on the beloved anime series, made waves when it arrived on mobile late last year, pulling in over 15 million registrations at launch. Now, publisher A Plus Japan is treating that massive fanbase to an absolutely stacked summer update.

With the introduction of a fan-favorite character, a host of new challenges, and a barrage of rewarding activities, there's a lot to dig into. Here we have unpacked everything the Bleach: Soul Resonance summer special has to offer.

Dual in the crown

The undeniable highlight of Bleach: Soul Resonance’s latest update is the arrival of Ichigo Kurosaki in his Dual Zangetsu form. During the ‘What Must Be Protected’ themed event - which runs for 21 days starting 15th July - all SSR drops on the limited character and stamp banners will contain this highly anticipated variant.

The update goes well beyond just banners, introducing an entire trial chapter dedicated to Dual Zangetsu with plenty of ways to earn loot. Players can simply log in for seven days to claim limited Gacha and Stamp tickets, or take on active combat quests to hunt down Seireitei intruders and secure valuable rewards.

For a stiffer challenge, the Reforged Blade trial tasks Substitute Soul Reapers with proving their combat mastery against two powerful Hollows, Zangetsu and the Inner Hollow, before the timer expires to achieve points and prizes. Moreover, players from servers worldwide will unite to push back the Wandenreich through daily extermination missions, unlocking elite boss stages and extra rewards as community milestones are reached.

Bossing new challenges

For players looking to test their limits, the summer event brings a wave of intense combat challenges and unique boss encounters. The World Boss Challenge introduces a special raid mode where you can run the gauntlet against powerful foes to climb a server-wide leaderboard.

Meanwhile, the Score Challenge Mode pits your skills against elite Quincy boss units using a unique risk-reward system; you can choose buffs to boost your team, but your foes will also gain enhanced abilities to level the playing field.

Additionally, a series of staggered combat modes will unlock throughout July to keep the momentum going. The Las Noches Showdown kicks off on day one of the event, challenging you to defeat formidable Hueco Mundo enemies, followed closely by the returning crisis of Deadlock Passage two days later. Beyond that, players can tackle the Hueco Mundo Assault starting 22nd July, before the Mighty Opponent Rematch arrives on the 29th, bringing Gin Ichimaru, Kaname Tosen, and Sosuke Aizen back to test your combat prowess for premium rewards like Spiritual Jade and Stamp Nexus.

Boosts, puzzles and ongoing trials

To help you power up your expanding roster, A Plus Japan has scheduled plenty of rewarding side activities and loot multipliers. Starting 15th July, the Supplies Delivery event offers double drops for essential upgrade materials, a handy bonus that extends to the Realm of Mutation stages when the Fated Meeting event begins on 22nd July.

During this mid-month period, players can also participate in the Painted Homecoming event, completing quests to gather and piece together puzzle shards for extra loot.

As the month closes out, 29th July introduces the Twist of Fate tile-flipping minigame alongside the Deck Inspector event, which promises to introduce an all-new gameplay mechanic while dishing out Spiritual Jade and upgrade materials.

Finally, for those who love an escalating challenge, two variants of the Trial Tower - the Focus Trial on 22nd July and the Comprehensive Trial on 29th July - will push your tactical limits over separate 21-day periods, offering rich bounties to those who can conquer their staggering heights.

If you haven't yet joined the action, Bleach: Soul Resonance is available to download for free right now on the App Store and Google Play.