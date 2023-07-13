5 new mobile games to try this week - July 13th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Bugsnax
This quirky adventure game lets you catch living snacks across an enchanted world while discovering their stories along the way. Snaktooth Island also offers a curious tale in which players will have to get to the bottom of a missing explorer Elizabert Megafig, as well as learn about 100 species of Bugsnax across different biomes.
The game features different side-quests and challenges to take on, as well as decorations to collect to personalise players' huts and their Snax.
2
Lost in Play
Featuring a distinct art style and an enchanting narrative, this point-and-click game offers challenging puzzles as players step into the shoes of a brother and sister duo on their quest to return home. The game puts wondrous imagination front and centre, whether it's all about sneaking into goblin castles or soaring the skies on a giant stork.
The family-friendly title communicates its whimsical tale entirely without any dialogue, with more than 30 puzzles and mini-games to dive into across a lovely animated world.
3
Madtale
This new idle RPG subverts your average fairy tale trope by adding a darker twist. Thanks to its idle nature, there are plenty of unique fairy tale-themed characters (across 6 camps and 5 professions) to collect, all with a convenient growth system that does away with the tiresome grind.
The game is also offering up to 1024 draws at the moment to celebrate its launch, including Epic Partner MIRROR QUEEN, diamonds, and exclusive Epic Partner SNOW WHITE as a login bonus.
4
Fatty Fight
This quirky match-3 title pits players against each other in block-based PvP. Players will need to create clusters and attack their foes on the board, with 4 different Hero classes that boast their own abilities (Warrior, Ranger, Paladin, and Warlock).
The game also features a variety of arenas such as Plainwood and Cake Throne, as well as different combinations players can tinker around with in their Battle Deck depending on their play style.
5
OXENFREE II: Lost Signals
The sequel to the narrative adventure game of the same name lets players investigate otherworldly sounds and inexplicable broadcasts in the midst of an eerie coastal town. Players will explore Camena and come across odd electromagnetic waves as Riley Poverly.
The choices that players make have a crucial role here, as decisions will shape how the story unfolds. Dialogue choices will also influence story options, while the all-new walkie-talkie conversation system adds a layer of strategy to how players retrieve info about the world around them.