Assassin's Creed Codename Jade: What To Expect

The newest Assassin's Creed is coming to mobile!

The Assassins Creed saga has flourished for over a decade now, initially releasing in November 2007 on Xbox 360. Yet, here we are in 2023, still talking about its captivating storyline and how it keeps growing. Amazing, isn’t it? I mean, who wouldn’t want over 15 years of constant ninja-style fighting, leaping from buildings with pristine graphics and storytelling? I know I would. That’s why we are here to talk about the newest Assassin's Creed: Assassin’s Creed Jade.

First off, before we even get into the story, we need to establish the biggest highlight of it all. The game is open world! Yeah, you read that correctly. One of the biggest games to possibly download on a console is now open world, and being condensed into your phone! I’m getting goosebumps just writing this. This is Assasin’s Creed’s first leap into the mobile game industry. It's a huge risk for the well-respected series, but I’m confident Level Infinite will get the job done.

Release Date

The game was originally set to release in June 2023 but has now been pushed back due to the developers trying to enhance the graphics and tweak minor things. As of now, there is no specific date for the launch on mobile.

Storyline

On top of the game coming to mobile, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade has other reasons why it’s much different from the rest of the series. The game will take place between Odyssey and Origins, establishing that this story is also way before when the Assassins and Templars were entities. Being set in China during the Qin Dynasty (221–206 BCE), we can expect to see the conflict of the story have a lot to do with freedom, and the antagonist most likely being the emperor of the Qin Dynasty.

Knowing that this game is on the timeline before Assassins and Templars were clashing tells us the storyline will most likely revolve around some form of proto-assassin Chinese brotherhood. Um, hello? Do you remember Assassin's Creed II? Where we met six assassins who were affiliated with this group... You’ll play as Xia, the adopted son of Emperor Wei Yu, and are obligated to protect your home, Xionanou, from looters, raiders and marauders.

Please tell me, that you see the correlation. Wei Yu, one of the six assassins from the original proto-assassin Chinese brotherhood you interacted with in Assassin's Creed II, is now your father in this game. That is crazy! According to Andrie Chan, executive producer at Level Infinite, "This is the establishment of essentially the first empire of China. It was also a time when the connection between China and the rest of the world was stronger than ever.'' You better buckle up for some intense long-range, short-range and hand-to-combat.

Gameplay

You can expect the ability to fully customize your assassin. Whether that be their attire, traits or weaponry. Another main highlight worth mentioning is that Assasin’s Creed: Codename Jade will be open world. No more, restraint on where you can go. If you have played Red Dead Redemption 2, then you’ll know what to expect. If you haven't played this game, let me simplify what I’m saying. Wherever you want to go on the map is now a possibility. If you choose to take a horse 200 miles towards the shore, you can. If you want to get lost deep in the woods, guess what? You can!

Oh yeah, there is also multiplayer. But hang on, don’t get your hopes up. The developers and producers have made it clear there will be no PvP. Sorry to burst your bubble. However, there will be a multiplayer option that will allow you to join each other players’ campaigns to complete missions together.

Multiple sources have confirmed during the beta test that the game runs unbelievably smoothly, and there's minimal to no lag or glitching that occurs while playing. As always, you can expect incredible scenic views while scaling buildings. Better yet, you’ll be able to see Ancient China sitting atop the early days of the Great Wall itself!

Controls

Overview

The controls are designed to not interfere with your vision and your experience through the campaign on all fronts. To ensure that your experience is not halted by bigger buttons taking up screen space, the developers made the walking/running joystick invisible.Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade shows high promise. It’s a risk solely because it’s the first Assassin's Creed that is open world hitting the mobile gaming market. We all know what Assassin's Creed games are capable of doing, and how detailed they can be. Like me, you should be expecting an absolutely time-consuming, action-packed, intense, epic mobile game.

Being that there is true world history involved in the game (the Qin Dynasty and its impact on China), is just the cherry on top of why this game will have a really engaging campaign! Level Infinite plans to make this game perfect for the mobile gaming experience and I have faith in them. Now, all we can do is be patient and wait for its near future release.