Game District passes 2.2 billion downloads worldwide in 2025

Game District, a mobile gaming company which builds and scales games for global audiences, has just passed 2.2 billion downloads worldwide and 22 million peak daily-active-users.

The MENAP-based studio, which operates across Pakistan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, recently announced this massive accomplishment for its portfolio of titles in 2025 - and, as a result, bears the distinction of being one of a very limited number of publishers to scale so significantly within a single calendar year.

How this growth was achieved

Game District attributes this massive expansion to an execution-driven operating model that, according to Game District CEO and Co-founder, Saad Hammed Khan, relies on “a high-frequency production engine supported by centralized data, monetization, and user acquisition capabilities. It’s a system built to test quickly, learn efficiently, and scale winning products worldwide.”

Khan also stated that “at a time when the mobile gaming market is facing acquisition costs, platform shifts, and consolidation, our momentum is notable. Global mobile game downloads have largely plateaued, which puts a premium on operational efficiency rather than the volume alone. This milestone demonstrates that a MENAP-built publisher can compete globally with discipline and consistency.”

What should be noted is that, unlike many fast-scaling gaming companies, Game District has remained largely bootstrapped, funding growth primarily through operating cash flows - an approach that has enabled sustained scaling while preserving strategic control.

As a result of this strategic control, Game District’s revenue increased 55% year-over-year in 2025, while total downloads grew 35%.

Flagship titles driving engagement

Built across Lahore, Istanbul, and Dubai

If you’re wondering which games are responsible for driving this remarkable growth, Sensor Tower has pointed to five specific titles that account for approximately 40% of total daily-active-users.These include: My Supermarket Simulator 3D, Annoying Uncle Punch Game, Mini Relaxing Game – Pop It, Kick & Break The Ragdoll Games, and Satisfying Coloring. Game District runs studios in Lahore, Istanbul, and Dubai, blending local creative freedom with centralised product management, analytics, monetization, and user acquisition. Although hyper-casual games sparked early growth, the company is currently shifting its focus to hybrid casual and hybrid simulation formats. Their initial launches saw a 16% Day-30 retention rate, which is almost double the category benchmarks.

“We’ve shown we can compete globally,” Khan concluded. “Now we’re building durable products that mobile game players return to for years, while scaling sustainably from MENAP to the world.”