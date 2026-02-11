A new survey suggests that couples who game together enjoy greater relationship satisfaction

Preferred Partner Feature

Logitech G reveals positive research results for gaming couples

Forget the old adage about laughter being the glue that holds a couple together; it turns out that video games might be the real secret as a new study suggests that gaming together can be just as potent for long-lasting relationships.

This romantic reveal comes as a result of a recent study conducted by Logitech G and Antenna Insights which, together, surveyed over 1,500 participants aged between 18 and 45.

According to the results, those who play video games with their partner at least once a week enjoy double the net relationship satisfaction and approximately 3-4 hours more quality time together per week, over those who don’t.

The survey also suggests that co-gaming sessions are a popular trend for modern couples, with over 44% of participants answering that they play video games with their partner occasionally or regularly (at least once a week), while 22% play rarely and 34% never do.

The top reasons why gaming couples play together is that it gives them something fun to do as a team (52% of respondents), helps them relax and de-stress (47%), and brings them closer together (46%). One of the couples surveyed, Elmza and Jags (Emma Corrigan and Jaeger Jags Vallejera), concurred with these sentiments, stating that “Our teamwork and communication have definitely improved massively through playing games together – it’s really fun.””

Daniel Hall, Senior Category Manager at Logitech G ANZ, stated that “Logitech G’s latest research shows that for many couples, the secret to a stronger connection this Valentine’s Day is actually found at the console. We’re finding that gaming isn’t just a solo hobby; it’s a powerful tool for quality time, communication, and teamwork in romantic relationships."

Besides coinciding perfectly with this upcoming Valentine’s Day, the study also happens to accompany the recent launch of Logitech G’s Astro A20 X Gaming Headset, powered by PLAYSYNC technology, which enables players to easily switch between multiple consoles.

So, if you’re struggling with ideas for how to truly connect with your partner this Valentine’s Day, you might want to think about grabbing a controller to level-up your relationship.