5 new mobile games to try this week - December 7th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Death's Door
Reaping souls and managing afterlife affairs can't be easy, but as a Crow, it's all part of your regular nine-to-five. It's all the same day in and day out, but when a soul you're supposed to be in charge of gets stolen, you'll have to hack and slash your way through the depths of the unknown to get it back.
Death's Door is a unique fantasy RPG that lets you discover what lies beyond your daily grind, in a mystical world where death seems to be glitching. Netflix now brings this award-winning tale to mobile gamers as part of its subscription service.
2
Shapez
This previously PC puzzler is now on iOS and Android as well, letting you craft a variety of different shapes in a factory setting. The mobile version, in particular, features a new interface optimised for touchscreens as well as Cloud Save for accessibility.
The title also features minimalistic visuals, game centre achievements, and a relaxing background score, with shapes that become more and more complex as you progress through the game. The first 7 levels are available to try for free.
3
Goat Simulator 3
Destruction and mayhem seem to be synonymous with sandbox games, and in Goat Simulator 3, you can do exactly that should you so desire. The chaos that comes with being an actual goat who fancies wreaking havoc on unwitting humans is now doubled, with the mobile version offering 2-player support via local co-op.
The game also features fun customisation options for Pilgor the goat that can offer special abilities as well, which include toilet rolls and even jetpacks (because why the heck not).
4
Disney Dreamlight Valley
This highly anticipated title brings iconic Disney and Pixar characters together with multiplayer support, letting you and your besties team up and take on challenges together as a squad of 4.
With the mobile launch on Apple Arcade comes Jack Skellington as well, with the free content update titled The Pumpkin King Returns. The A Rift in Time expansion, on the other hand, is a premium purchase where you can go adventuring with Wall-E and characters from Tangled among others.
5
Puzzle & Dragons Story
This spin-off of the popular franchise offers a new match-3 experience as an Apple Arcade exclusive for players who'll take on the role of the Root Hunter. you'll need to match similarly coloured orbs to attack your foes as you progress through different dungeons.
The game also offers a combination of RPG elements with creature collection, with a stand-alone narrative to discover and new Special Dungeons to get into every week. You can also put your combat prowess to the test in the Colosseum.