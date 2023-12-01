Path of Titans Hands-on - Get closer to the majestic dinosaurs than you ever thought with Alderon Games’ colossal MMO

Preferred Partner Feature

It is wild to think that at one point in history, the Earth had massive great Triceratops and Sauropods thumping around, and, of course, this age has grabbed the world's interest. We yearn to learn more about these mega animals, and thanks to games like Path of Titans, we get to at least somewhat see what it was like. Especially now that Alderon Games has dropped quite the game-busting update.

Dino-buffs are sure to be satisfied, as there are over 30 dinosaurs to choose between and double that if you head over to the modding community. Dominate battles as the mighty Amargasaurus, stalk the waters with the deadly Eurhinosaurus, or embrace your inner chicken and speed across the ground with Deinonychus. There are even multiple subclasses to choose between that offer passive bonuses to speed or armour.

Two huge worlds to explore

When you make your choice, there are two huge maps to tackle; Panjura and Gondwa. You will begin as a hatchling, having to take on quests such as hunting down prey, collecting items, or delivery quests, because dinosaurs need UPS too. Throughout this, you will have to avoid other players who are predators, manage your hunger and thirst, heal from wounds, discover your home caves and grow into an apex dinosaur.

Each of these beasts is incredibly customisable with a host of abilities to unlock. Complete quests to earn marks, and then spend them on special new attacks or skills. Equip the Hypercarnivore diet to have your food bar drain slower, but only be able to eat meat, or be a Scavenger who has a wider palette but gets hungry and thirsty faster. It is a true play your way.

Home Makeover: Dino edition

You wouldn’t think dinosaurs had a flair for interior design, but thanks to the Home Cave, you can create yourself a surprisingly in-depth home. There is a huge range of decorations to choose from, and even the choice to expand into additional rooms to create a huge homestead. It is quite an unexpected feature, but it is fun to get stuck into.

At its core, Path of Titans has always been a very epic idea. Who doesn’t want to run around as a dinosaur? The game was already a lot of fun, however, Alderon Games was not satisfied, and instead developed a truly comprehensive content pack; the Pounce update. It is quite the overhaul and adds a mammoth amount of content to enjoy.

A game-changing overhaul

With over 40 new abilities, it's safe to say the jungle will never be the same. Imagine wading through the water, when suddenly a Sarcosuchus catches you in their jaws and drags you under. Or being swarmed by a pack of vicious raptors, all pouncing through the air and latching on their prey before chowing down. All these new ways to fight are sure to shake things up and also lead to some pretty funny images of a dozen raptors clinging to a perturbed-looking T-Rex.

To defend against this new semi-airborne threat, a lot of the large animals will have new defensive skills to allow them to shake off any unwanted hitchhikers. It isn’t just active skills being added, as there is a library of group buffs and debuffs to contend with. Pack animals will all get additional protection when with their group, causing an even bigger headache. Never fear though, as solo buffs to counter these group skills have also been added for those solitary hunters.

The perfect soundtrack to your journey

Now, there is no point in taking part in massive dino brawls if the music isn’t right, but thankfully the Dynamic Music System has this covered to create your own Jurassic Park moment. The soundtrack is now truly your own, reacting to the actions taken in-game, and reflecting wherever you happen to be. You can relax with the calming sounds in your home cave before the crescendo starts pounding as you enter another mammoth battle. Music and gaming go hand in hand, and this elevates it to another level.

Rampaging around a map as a giant T-rex, or darting through the underbrush as a stealthy ambush predator was always an entertaining time, but thanks to the new Pounce update, Path of Titans has cemented itself as one of mobile's greatest prehistoric sandboxes. It is a true play-your-way affair, now with even more options.

Path of Titans is a free-to-play game and is available to download now from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.