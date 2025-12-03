World War: Machines Conquest makes a case for being the most accessible gateway title to mobile strategy wargaming

Preferred Partner Feature

Newbie commanders welcome

Easy-to-learn basics and controls

Legit WW2 aesthetics for full immersion

Casual auto-battles and quick builds

Explosions echoing in the distance, a hail of bullets raining down on your troops, and distress calls from your lieutenants taking heavy enemy fire at the same time - strategy games might seem intimidating at first glance, but if you're armed with the knowledge of exactly what you're getting yourself into, it should essentially be a walk in the park.

Having received word that World War: Machines Conquest will soon launch a “first-time player” content update, we thought we’d take a deep dive on the WW2 title that prides itself on its beginner-friendly approach to commanding and conquering, and pick out the reasons why it serves as a perfect entry level title for mobile strategy wargaming.

The complexities of war made easy

It's not a matter of wanton wargaming when you're commanding a whole army - you need to be precise with every action you take to turn the tide of battle in your favour. Joycity effectively eases you into your role with its accessible systems that are easy to learn, so whether or not you're a total veteran in the field shouldn't be an issue.

As a newbie, it's encouraging to dip your toes into the genre thanks to the low barrier to entry here - you can try and master all that World War: Machines Conquest has to offer sans any overly complicated controls. Establishing a proper foundation can help you take risks and lead your forces more efficiently - and you'll need all the confidence you can get to fight your way to victory.

Management without micromanagement

One of the most advanced techniques pro commanders often boast of is the ability to micromanage every single building and unit in a chaotic battlefield. If you don't feel like your multitasking prowess is up to it, fret not - winning is a simple matter of setting up your troops and auto-battling your way to the top.

No, you don't need to tap on every single thing on your screen just to get them to do anything. Quick builds and simplified management keep the frantic frenzy to a minimum, which means you can focus more on honing and perfecting your tactics for an effortless win.

No time? No problem

And if you haven't got all day - or a full three hours' worth of free time to dedicate to a single campaign - World War: Machines Conquest's fast minutes-long battles can help scratch that wargaming itch in short but satisfying bursts.

You can team up with your alliance-mates on Raids depending on your own free time, so if you're feeling more laidback, you can take a slower pace. But if you're hungering for some intense hands-on action, you can choose to join fast-paced conflicts in high-stakes PvP too should you so wish!

Authenticity above all else

Of course, just because it's all pretty chill doesn't mean the aesthetics fall by the wayside here - you can expect proper units and technologies inspired by actual events in history, with everything from powerful tanks to epic artillery you can take command of.

And with Alliance events, Solo and Co-Op modes, and seasonal updates to look forward to, suffice it to say there's plenty to keep your hands full across this atmospheric WWII experience - and you can get started on your epic conquest from the official website, as well as gain all the inside knowledge you need by checking out the official World of War Machines Discord channel.