Video: Mobile games that vanished with a trace (Spooky!)

Conspiratorial? Not so much

Scott Westwood's latest video dives into the top five missing mobile releases

Be it skeletons in the closet or forgotten favourites, he digs in

See one you remember? Or ones you'd rather forget?

If there's one issue with mobile that I think is indisputable, it's that releases both good and bad can vanish without a trace. No matter if they're super-popular adaptations or skeletons in the closet, sometimes your favourites just disappear without a trace.

Naturally, it's up to our own intrepid video man, Scott Westwood, to unravel the mystery. Or, rather, to dig into five missing mobile games in his latest video! Now, don't get it twisted, this isn't a major investigation that uncovers some kind of secret conspiracy.

What this video is, however, is an interesting look into the numerous releases that have ended up canned. And because of how mobile works as a platform, they are now unplayable. I won't spoil the picks now, so go watch the video and find out for yourself what Scott picked out as his personal top five.

Finished? Well, now you'll understand why these five were picked, whether it's Dungeon Keeper and its much-maligned take on a fan-favourite franchise that has been buried like a body, or Infinity Blade and its defining moment on mobile that made it clear that more serious releases could really make a mark on handheld.

I've written before about the topic of preservation when it comes to mobile. And while not all of Scott's picks are classics which should really be preserved for gameplay purposes, it's nonetheless a little worrying that something can just disappear into the ether. And more often than not, take some of your cold, hard cash with it too.

Still, as chilling as this may be, there are plenty of reasons to warm the cockles of your heart on the great long-running releases mobile has had. And we've picked out our favourites of the mobile games released so far this year for you to peruse, so see if there's a new immortal classic you can pick out!