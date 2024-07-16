Neverness to Everness is Hotta Studio's upcoming open world RPG

Preferred Partner Feature

After hitting a home run with their sci-fi, fantasy, open world RPG Tower of Fantasy, developers Hotta Studio have announced their newest project, the upcoming open-world RPG Neverness to Everness. Blending a supernatural urban story with some expansive lifestyle content, there is bound to be something for everyone to enjoy at launch.

Welcome to this weird and wonderful world

As you step foot into the vast metropolis of Hethereau, you might get the sense that something isn't quite right. Maybe it’s the trees, maybe it’s the people, or maybe it's that otter that just wandered past with the television head. Things get no less weird in the dark, as midnight brings forth a gang of graffiti-covered skateboards running amok.

In short, something strange has been happening, and it is up to you and your friends to figure it out. Why? Because you guys carry the awesome power of Esper Abilities, which allows you to explore freely and tackle the host of unexplainable Anomalies that are blighting the city. Get stuck in, solve the crises, and maybe you can integrate into the everyday life of your new city.

More than just an adventure

As fun as the normal stabbing and exploring content is on these types of games, I personally love having lifestyle activities to sink my teeth into. Neverness to Everness rather interestingly has incorporated quite a lot of this, with the urban world you find yourself being able to truly become your own thanks to numerous activities to undertake.

Do you like the look of that sports car that just raced past? Well, you can buy one or more of your own, and even modify it. Make it in your own special style and race out into the night for some high-octane thrills. For those homebodies amongst you, get on the virtual property ladder and buy your own house. Then, get stuck into your own version of Extreme Makeover Heathereau Edition and design it however you see fit. There's even more to discover in the city, you just need to get out there.

As with many of these open world games now, you do need to unfortunately be online at all times. A little frustrating, but a sad reality of the times.

A feast for the eyes

For those of you who love to get into the nitty-gritty of the design, here are some of the specs. Neverness to Everness has been built using Unreal Engine 5 to truly get that realistic-looking urban framework by leveraging the engine's Nanite Virtualized Geometry system. Wander into any of the various shops in the city and you will find them full of rich-looking details. Add that to NVIDIA DLSS rendering and ray tracing, and you are in for quite the graphical treat.

Hotta Studio has also paid close attention to the power of lighting when creating the dark, sprawling cityscape of Hethereau. Step outside and you see a skyline of skyscrapers punctuated by eerie lighting, designed to land a layer of mysterious ambiance to the area. Given everything that has been happening and the weird and wonderful dangers being faced, that feels like an incredibly fitting vibe.

If all of this sounds delightful and you just can’t wait to play, then unfortunately you are going to have to slow your roll as Neverness to Everness won’t be out imminently, and we don’t have a release date as of yet. What we do know, though, is that it will be free, and you can place a pre-order while you wait by heading to the official website.