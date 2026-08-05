Never Grave is a Metroidvania about a witch and suspiciously cursed headwear

Never Grave has you take on the role of a cursed with exploring a massive dungeon

Make use of your magical hat to possess enemies and use their powers

Explore, grab loot and upgrade the shattered village above in this roguelite Metrdoidvania

It seems only fitting that, after a Survivors-like earlier today, we get a Metroidvania to cover! And while Never Grave may be cribbing from some other popular series, it's also one that looks to stand on its own. Available now on Android, it may be just what you've been after if you want exploration, combat and atmosphere in one package.

Never Grave sees you take on the role of a cursed witch, possessed by an evil hat. In her journey, she'll venture deep into a winding dungeon, duking it out with monsters and using the loot to rebuild a shattered village on the surface. Add onto that some roguelite mechanics, and it's clear where Never Grave draws inspiration from.

No grave but the sea

Of course, it's not hard to see where Never Grave's inspiration stems from. There are hints of Hollow Knight, Dead Cells (especially the roguelite elements) and the classic Symphony of the Night here. But that's not intended to be an insult, as it just means longtime Metroidvania fans will find plenty familiar here.

There's even some interesting mechanics I haven't seen in other examples of the genre. That cursed hat, for example, can be used to possess enemies and make use of their abilities. Meanwhile, the village construction reminds me of Darkest Dungeon and its own metagame elements.

Long story short, if you're willing to have a go at a new Metroidvania, then Never Grave might just be what you're looking for. So check it out now on Android and get to cursing!

In the meantime though, if you're looking for even more options then you're spoilt for choice when it comes to games like Metroid and Symphony of the Night on mobile. In fact, we have an entire constantly updated list of the best Metroidvanias on Android!