Never Grave takes a crack at bringing a Hollow Knight-style experience to mobile

Never Grave offers a spin on the Hollow Knight-style Metroidvania format

Take on the role of a young witch armed with a cursed hat

Use the hat to control enemies, and delve deeper into the dungeon for loot to rebuild a cursed village

We've seen plenty of riffs on the Metroidvania format make a mark on mobile. Dead Cells, Vohenn or even Shantae. And the latest example of a Metroidvania to take the plunge on mobile is Never Grave, a platforming roguelike with a distinctly Hollow Knight vibe to it.

Available now to pre-register on Android, Never Grave puts you in the shoes of a witch armed with a cursed hat as you traverse a cursed dungeon in pursuit of loot. The darkly fantastical design and quirky animation are definitely evocative of the aforementioned Hollow Knight, but Never Grave has plenty of mechanics all of its own.

Hats off to you

For one, that cursed hat? It can be used to control fallen enemies, leaving your witch's body comically slumped on the ground as you make use of different enemies' abilities to traverse the dungeon and foil your foes.

You won't just be competing for bragging rights or points either. Loot you gain from the dungeon can help you rebuild a cursed village, similar to Darkest Dungeon, and if you find yourself needing help, you can try out co-op with up to four other players.

With its intriguing graphical style and all that aforementioned content (plus even more I didn't get the chance to talk about), I reckon that Never Grave is onto a winner. And with a Very Positive rating on Steam, if it manages to make the jump to mobile well enough, I'm sure Never Grave will find a fanbase there too.

In the meantime, though, if you've already registered your interest, you may find yourself needing something else to do. So why not have a gander at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week, where we rank some of the most interesting launches from the last five days.