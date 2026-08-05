Chillquarium lets you become an aquarium tycoon in this fish-farming sim

Chillquarium offers a relaxed, idle RPG-style fish farming sim

Create and expand your aquarium with over 180 fish types

Pull rare fish from booster packs and sell them on for profit

It's a Wednesday, and that means hump day. Fortunately, for those of you labouring under the yoke of erm, labour, there are a few things you can do to take the edge off. No, not that; instead, why not have a go at the newly released idle fish-farming sim Chillquarium, for iOS and Android?

If that description didn't sum it up for you already, Chillquarium sees you take on the role of a fish breeder. You'll acquire and watch your new pets grow in real time as you expand your aquarium from a humble small tank to a full-fledged aquatic habitat, all while raising cash by selling off rare fish.

Go fish

Obviously, there are shades of the idle RPG about Chillquarium as you collect over 180 different kinds of species, all of which grow in real time. And while I would prefer to see something less gameified, I can certainly see why a bit of progression and collectathon elements are a necessity here.

But, long and short, Chillquarium looks like an interesting way to take the edge off a stressful day. And it's interesting to take the idle/afk mechanics and apply them to something like a fish-farming sim.

And if you're a Balatro fan, like me, you'll also find booster packs full of rare fish and colour variants. So even if you're an expert fish farmer, there are plenty of reasons to keep playing in case you want to pull that mega-rare, shiny(er) tuna! Not a bad way to de-stress after a long day.

If you really do find yourself needing something a little more action-packed to ease your stress, however, then you're in luck. Our constantly growing list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) has plenty of exciting examples, with more being added every month!