I went to the Pokemon GO x LEGO Store Collaboration

When I was in Copenhagen for Go Fest, I very much loved the Pikachu with the LEGO background and was lucky enough to get a perfect (hundo) but did not end up with a Shiny. So, when Pokémon Go announced that this collaboration was coming to the LEGO stores in the UK (and the US, Poland, France, Germany, and Australia), I was determined to go along and have a few more tries at the Shiny with the background Pikachu.

This event is taking place from August 3rd until September 30th, with a Gym and a Stop at select LEGO locations within participating countries. You only get two tries at getting the Shiny with the background, per location, per day. This isn't very many! I made my way to our two closest, which are Westfield and Bluewater shopping centre, finding the LEGO store using the map locations.

Spinning the stop will give you a stamp; however, this stamp rally does say it's on until February 3rd. Very interesting! Dann found that if you let go of the stamp when it's got a green light, the stamp colour will be green. If you leave it until red, it will be red. This is a neat little easter egg that makes it fun to collect different colour versions of these stamps. They appear on a side button on Pokémon Go, but disappear after a day.

We did the Raid there, which is quite quick if you have legendary Pokémon. Though none of the four we got were shiny, it was still fun to collect them! Being in one of the areas does give you a Timed Research which rewards you with stickers and a jacket. You only get this at the first location you attend. All of the tasks are very easy to do, and you've got plenty of time to complete them.

This Pokémon Go activation isn't worth going to if you don't also want to check out LEGO, but if you're in the area or looking for a reason to do some window shopping, you should see if there's a participating LEGO store in the area.