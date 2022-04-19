Exploding Kittens is coming to mobile devices via Netflix Games, plus an animated series to boot

Netflix has announced its plans to release the popular card game Exploding Kittens both as a mobile game and an animated series for adults. The mobile game will be out next month, while the show will launch in 2023 and will feature the vocal chops of talents such as Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu.

“The company was growing, toys were selling everywhere, games were selling everywhere. And we realized we were in a weird and unique position where we had success with toys and games, but we had no kind of story behind it,” says cartoonist and Exploding Kittens creative director Matt Inman (from GamesBeat). “Like a movie or television show. So we ended up connecting with Peter Chernin. And he ended up connecting us with Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. And I got to work on the idea of what the Exploding Kittens show would be that I would actually want to watch.”

“The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix,” says Mike Moon, Netflix Head of Adult Animation. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team!”

Exploding Kittens - The Game will soon be available via Netflix and will feature two new exclusive cards. Mechanics of the game will be in theme with the show as well, with live-ops and continuous updates to keep things fresh for players.

