CRKD announces NEO S special commemorative controller for 30th anniversary of Hellboy series

The Mike Mignola comic series features on the company's newest mobile controller

The new NEO S Wireless Controller will get a special-edition version commemorating the 30th anniversary of Hellboy

The indie comic hit has been a film, games, seen spin-off merchandise and more

First created in 1993 by Mike Mignola, Hellboy features the titular B.P.R.D. agent

NEO S' new wireless mobile controller is set to commemorate the anniversary of indie comic book Hellboy with a limited-edition controller. The NEO S line, which is compatible with Switch, PC and, of course, mobile, was first announced earlier this year with a range of vibrant designs that mark it out from some more subtle variations in the mobile controller market. The NEO S Hellboy Special Edition Controller features a light blue and red colour scheme overlaid with creator Mike Mignola's signature artwork.

Hellboy was first created in 1993 by artist and writer Mike Mignola. It features the titular character, a demon supposed to trigger the apocalypse, who is adopted by the B.P.R.D., a paranormal research agency for the American government. In contrast to his appearance, Hellboy is quite the heroic figure and has featured in movies starring Ron Perlman and David Harbor, as well as numerous games, comic series, spin-off merchandise and more.

We're not going to lie and say Hellboy is some kind of mobile gaming icon, but you have to admit the design is pretty neat. It's also nice to see gaming peripherals for mobile that aren't just bland duo-chrome designs, although we'll have to wait until we get properly hands-on with the device in the future to see just how well it holds up when you're actually playing a game as opposed to looking at it.

Speaking of devices, if you're looking for a way to quickly boost the charge on your device, why not check out our review of the Redmagic DAO gaming charger? Sure it's flashy, and we're not sure whose bright idea (pun intended) RGB lighting on a charger was, but we certainly can't fault the charging power.

As for games, need something to play this coming weekend? Why not check out our list of the top 5 new mobile games to try this week? We've got major indie hits and hidden gems for you to try.