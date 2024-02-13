CRKD announces the NEO S Wireless Collectible Controller, now open for pre-orders

The NEO S Wireless Collectible Controller comes in nine designs

Features include Hall Effect thumbsticks, remappable back buttons and more

Pre-orders are now open

CRKD has officially announced the NEO S Wireless Collectible Controller, letting players express their personalities with the series' nine eye-popping designs. Compatible with the Nintendo Switch, PC, Smart TVs, and mobile, the controller also boasts three of those nine designs as crafted by the artist POPeART.

The NEO S aims to combine the best elements of retro and modern times with the series' collectible aesthetics, with Hall Effect thumbsticks to keep stick drift at bay. You can also take advantage of the remappable back buttons to customise your gaming experience, all while being able to personalise your controller's look and feel with the quick-swap system of the Stick Tops.

The controller also features an internal gyroscope, a Turbo Mode, as well as functionality with the CRKD True Collection System App on iOS and Android. You can use the app to adjust further settings.

"Our launch of the Nitro Deck was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the gaming community, and we’re excited to grow the brand further with the announcement of the NEO S. An ideal companion to the Nitro Deck, we believe the NEO S sits apart from the sea of mediocre controller designs available, presenting a highly collectible product which houses an array of advanced features. We look forward to introducing the NEO S later this spring and to the continued growth of the CRKD brand," says Lee Guinchard, CEO of Embracer Freemode.

If you're curious about the different designs, you can head on over to the official website for more info. You can also get first dibs on the controller by pre-ordering now ahead of the release on April 2024.