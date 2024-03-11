REDMAGIC DAO 150W GaN Charger review - "Charging has never had this much swag"

From low-latency TWS earbuds to Bluetooth controllers that can withstand the fastest button-mashing, mobile gaming peripherals are all about speed. The same is true for charging hubs for our portable devices - there's nothing worse than running out of juice in the middle of an intense PvP match.
REDMAGIC knows that feeling all too well, given the brand's niche market that wants nothing more than for you to "win more games". Just like we demand only the highest level of performance for our smartphones, we need to maximise power - and fast. In that sense, is the DAO 150W GaN Charger up to the task, or is it just another pretty little thing that's more form than function?
The LCD display shows you the different ports and their capacities when you're charging, but with the one-stop-shop REDMAGIC Goper app, you can tinker around with this display by switching up different screensavers. You can even set an image from your phone as the main display - a quality that won't actually add value to your charging needs, but it's worth having when you feel like showing off a photo of your pet doggo.
The app also lets you play around with the RGB lights, as well as monitor the charging ports and see how much power each one is supplying to your gadgets. What also makes this charger stand out, in my opinion, is the detachable adapter. This gives you the full flexibility of using your unit as a desktop charger without all the chonky wires messing up your workstation, and it also saves you from having to lug around that thick cable when you're travelling - a portability must-have for on-the-go gamers.
On the other hand, I did get a kick out of testing the USB ports for my iOS/Android devices. For instance, when using the hub with a REDMAGIC device, I was able to charge up to 33% of power in 10 minutes. The stats do vary depending on the devices you plug in simultaneously, and the charger reallocates the power automatically with its intelligent detector.
With the charger's advanced safety features, you're supposedly protected against overcharging and overheating, and true enough, it didn't feel too hot to the touch while I was testing. It is, however, not so portable in the sense that it weighs a hefty 870g - and it's a shame too, because without the extra adapter, it's easy to slip it inside the included pouch in the package and be on your way.
When it comes to performance, charging is interrupted each time you plug or unplug a new device into the ports. It's also a little odd that, while you can tap on the touch interface to toggle the display/lights or turn them off altogether, doing so sometimes also turns off the charging along with it.
Charging also isn't at its optimum when you have all ports running. Additionally, while it's a gorgeous thing just to have on your desk, its formidable weight means you can't plug it into a wall socket without it sagging (you'll really have to use the wired adapter in this case).
The REDMAGIC DAO 150W GaN Charger is now available for purchase from the official website at $199. It's currently at a discounted price of $179 or your local equivalent until March 31st.