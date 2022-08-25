Nemo's Aqua POP, a brand new match-3 puzzler based on the Finding Nemo films, launches today

As of today, Wemade Play and Disney Pixar’s collaborative project Nemo’s Aqua POP has launched for iOS and Android. This cute little child-friendly match-3 game, themed after the legendary Finding Nemo film series, is a fairly simple endeavour that will supply hours of simple, casual match-3 puzzle solving.

In case you aren’t familiar with the match-3 style of puzzler, it’s a premise almost as old as mobile games themselves. While the true beginning of the genre could be debated, the classic Bejewled series popularized it, with contemporaries like Candy Crush truly bringing it into the forefront on mobile. In these games, your one goal is to simply match 3 coloured pieces of a puzzle tile together in a line as more and more pieces fall from the top of the board.

Nemo’s Aqua POP doesn’t do anything wild with the formula, but it does have some other gameplay mechanics that keep you engaged. Namely, you’ll also be taking care of a coral reef home base at the game start screen, which you can then unlock decorations and bonuses or boosters for your gameplay from!

Another cool little tidbit that Aqua POP does is the ability to unlock new fish that will house themselves within this coral reef as well, and of course, these are all names you’ll know and love from the movie. Fish like Nemo himself, Dory, Marlin, Mr. Ray, Crush, Squirt, and even more than that too!

So, as you can likely tell, this is a match-3 made for fans of the Nemo series and offers up a decent amount of fan service to keep you engaged in the puzzle loop for some time. Nothing too crazy here, but who’s to complain about a simple, well-made match-3 puzzler with some fan-favourite characters to unlock?

If you’d like to check out Nemo’s Aqua POP yourself, you can do so at either of the links below this article, all for free!

