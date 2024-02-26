Neko Atsume 2 is scheduled to launch this summer, because life is a cycle of us humans trying to please our cat masters

Neko Atsume 2 is launching on mobile this summer

Its predecessor just celebrated its 10th anniversary

You can check the portal site and Twitter post for the official announcement

If you're on the hunt for ways you can obsess over cuddly cats and bask in their cuteness from your mobile device, Neko Atsume 2 might just be your best bet. The insanely popular franchise from Hit-Point rose to fame because of its simple yet addictive gameplay mechanics where you'll basically spend your life waiting on cat masters who may or may not grace your home with their presence, and now, its sequel has been announced with a release window that's closer than you think.

Set to launch on iOS and Android this summer, Neko Atsume 2 Kitty Collector will feature the same adorable visuals and likely a similar relaxing vibe to its predecessor. The OG game, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, essentially tasks you with leaving out treats in the hopes that a wayward kitty will come and feed.

You can use in-game currency to buy premium treats as well, because the better your food is, the more chances these cats will leave sardines for you as a thank-you for feeding them. These sardines, in turn, can be used to buy even more treats and cat toys for them, because life is a vicious cycle of us humans trying to please cat masters - and that's totally okay.

"Neko Atsume 2," is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2024 on iOS and Android. We have prepared elements to further enhance the charm of Neko Atsume, so please look forward to it.

"Neko Atsume 2," is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2024 on iOS and Android. We have prepared elements to further enhance the charm of Neko Atsume, so please look forward to it.

Eventually, with more cat toys you install in your home and more kitties visiting your humble abode, you'll grow your collection of cats in your album, and you might even chance upon the rare ones - including pirate cats and fancy Victorian cat couples - within this idle game. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?

For now, you can learn more about Neko Atsume 2 from the official website. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.