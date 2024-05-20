Cassette Beasts opens pre-registration on Google Play ahead of mobile launch next month

Get into pre-reg with limited time before release!

Cassette Beasts, the collectible monster RPG, is opening up pre-registration for Google Play ahead of its launch on June 4th. Coming from publisher Raw Fury and Bytten Studio, Cassette Beasts innovative monster-fusing combat system has already been a hit on PC and console, and now you'll be able to experience it for yourself in the palm of your hand.

Cassette Beasts is a combination of Pokemon and classic RPGS, where rather than collecting monsters to fight for you, you instead collect cassettes that turn you into the monster. Collect different cassettes and combine them to form different monsters to take on more powerful enemies, all while exploring a classic isometric RPG world inspired by the best roleplaying games of the eighties and nineties.

Raw Fury has a surprisingly strong track record of bringing great games to mobile that suits the platform well. Cassette Beasts is also a particularly popular pick down here at Pocket Gamer Towers, so we're excited to see the game become more accessible to a wide audience.

Whether or not you're nostalgic for the eighties, cassettes and all that jazz, the mixture of classic isometric roleplaying game and a more innovative take on the well-worn trope of creature collection is sure to attract some people to give the game a go.

