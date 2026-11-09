NBA 2K27 is out now on Apple Arcade, letting you manage your own NBA basketball team

NBA 2K27 is out now on Apple Arcade, complete with new features

Customise your personalised player even further, and start them at a higher level

Add the Women's NBA to your lineup, with new

It's a big day for major league basketball fans. NBA 2K27: Arcade Edition has just landed on Apple Arcade, bringing the iconic basketball sim to mobile once more. And this time, it's more feature-rich than ever for newcomers and veterans alike.

NBA 2K should need little introduction, even to those who don't know much about basketball or sports games in general. Allowing you to control both the management of your team and their actions on the field, it's to basketball what FIFA, or EA FC, is to football. Even better, with it on Apple Arcade you can take it all on the go!

He's on fire!

Even more than that, NBA 2K27 also comes alongside new additions for the series as a whole. For the first time, the Women's NBA is included, with all 15 teams and 180 active players on board for you to play.

Not only that, but the MyPLAYERs system also gets a boost, with your personalised basketball star now starting at a higher level, allowing them to make their mark immediately. And as always, you'll be able to follow their rise to the NBA playoffs through 12 different matchups.

Not only that, but you can also head out into the neighbourhood in the Centre Terminal, get a haircut or even tattoos to make your player look even more distinct. Add to that The Association, a mode that lets you manage your own team in their rise to fame, and you've got probably one of the most comprehensive basketball sims out there!

But if basketball isn't your thing, then you'll be glad to know there's plenty more great sports sims out there on mobile! You don't even have to go looking, because our list of the best sports games on iOS includes some of our choice picks.